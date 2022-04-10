Gurman: iOS 16 and watchOS 9 to bring major upgrades at WWDC 2022

In his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman is bringing more tidbits about iOS 16 and watchOS 9, which he calls “major upgrades.” This is the first time Gurman reports about the upcoming operating systems after Apple announced the WWDC 2022 keynote set to occur on June 6.

Starting with iOS 16, Bloomberg’s journalist says he’s looking for some “fairly significant enhancement across the board, including an update to notifications and new health-tracking features.”

About a redesign, Gurman doesn’t think Apple will bring an “end-to-end redesign to iOS’ interface, even though it hasn’t changed much since iOS 7.”

An interesting tidbit is about a possible new iPadOS multitasking interface. With iPadOS 15, Apple did make it easier for users to take advantage of multitasking capabilities, but not in the way pro users were expecting. Maybe iPadOS 16 could finally change that.

Apart from iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Gurman says the Apple Watch “may get major upgrades to activity and health tracking.” Previously, the journalist said this would be a great year for the Apple Watch lineup, with three new watches set to be unveiled later this year, as you can read more about it here.

Last but not least, Gurman doubles down that Apple is unlikely to announce anything about its Mixed Reality headset, although iOS 16 should be full of it. He writes:

As far as I know, a full-blown introduction of the mixed-reality headset is still probably out of the question in June, but I am told that beta versions of iOS 16—codenamed Sydney—are chock-full of references to the headset and its interactions with the iPhone. That indicates that the headset will launch during the iOS 16 cycle, which kicks off in June and will last until iOS 17 comes in the fall of 2023. But it may also suggest that Apple could preview some of its upcoming augmented and virtual reality software earlier. Perhaps we could even get a peek at the headset’s rOS, short for reality operating system.

Are you excited about WWDC 2022? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: