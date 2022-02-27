Report: Apple Watch Series 8 to include ‘major updates to activity tracking and faster chips,’ Series 3 may finally be discontinued

The Apple Watch Series 7 brought a notable redesign with larger 41mm and 45mm sizes and even smaller display bezels than before. Now, a new report from Bloomberg indicates that 2022 could be the “biggest [year] in the history of the Apple since the original model” with new features, the Apple Watch Series 8, and more.

Plus, the increasingly slow and outdated Apple Watch Series 3 “may finally be retired.”

Apple Watch Series 8 features, SE, and more

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman doubles down on his previous reporting that Apple will likely introduce three new Apple Watch models this year. Those models purportedly include:

Apple Watch Series 8

An updated Apple Watch SE

An “Apple Watch geared toward extreme sports

Gurman goes on to say that he doesn’t expect “any major new health sensors” for the Apple Watch this year, though there is a possibility that Apple finally adds a body temperature feature to the device. The changes that we can reportedly expect include “major updates to activity tracking” as well as continued performance improvements.

Finally, Gurman also notes that this could finally be the year that the oft-maligned Apple Watch Series 3 is discontinued. As we’ve covered here at 9to5Mac multiple times, the Apple Watch Series 3 has become increasingly hard to recommend despite its attractive price point.

Here’s the full blurb from Gurman about his expectations for the Apple Watch lineup this year:

What do you make of this report? Are there any specific changes you’re hoping to see with this year’s Apple Watch refresh? Let us know down in the comments.

