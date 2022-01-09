Report: Apple still several years away from adding major new health sensors to Apple Watch

If the Apple Watch Series 7 disappointed many for its lack of new sensors, don’t expect things to improve anytime soon. A new report indicates that Apple is still several years away from bringing major new health sensors to the Apple Watch.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman talks about what sensors Apple is developing for the Apple Watch and when we’ll see them landing in the actual product. His answer, unfortunately, is not very good for those waiting for a new smartwatch.

Gurman says there are three big new features in the works: glucose/blood sugar monitoring, the ability to take blood pressure, and determining body temperature. All of these sensors have been rumored for a while, and we extensively covered them, here, at 9to5Mac.

Bloomberg’s isn’t convinced that these features will launch anytime soon on a new Apple Watch:

Don’t expect any of these soon, though. Body temperature was on this year’s roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently. Blood pressure is at least two to three years away, while I wouldn’t be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn’t land until later in the second half of the decade

With that in mind, the only new health feature we could expect from the Apple Watch Series 8 could be the ability to detect advanced sleep patterns and sleep apnea, as reported last year by The Wall Street Journal.

Not only the next Apple Watch looks way less exciting, but Apple may need to reevaluate its one-year strategy of a new smartwatch every 12 months, as technology isn’t following its marketing strategy.

Of course, we’re at least nine months away from Apple unveiling a new Apple Watch, and rumors suggest the company will introduce three new models this year, with an updated SE version, a rugged model for sports, as well as the upcoming Series 8.

Do you think Apple can still update the Apple Watch every year without bringing new sensors? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

