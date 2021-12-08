Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 and three new Apple Watch models expected fall 2022, larger display iPhone SE in 2023

In addition to augmented reality, Ming-Chi Kuo also referred to several other products in his report published today. The reliable Apple analyst expects three new Apple Watch models to debut next year, including the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch SE and the previously-rumored rugged sports version.

A significant upgrade to AirPods Pro will also release in late 2022, featuring a ‘significantly upgraded’ chip. Bloomberg previously reported that the new AirPods Pro will feature onboard health sensors for the first time, and may feature a radical chassis redesign eradicating the stems altogether.

Unfortunately, Kuo does not go into detail about what to expect from the 2022 Apple Watch lineup. In the lead up to Series 7 release, Kuo and other publications reported that the device would feature a new ‘square’ industrial design with flat sides. This did not come to pass and in fact the Apple Watch Series 7’s design is slightly rounder than the Series 6.

It remains unclear whether the square design will ever resurface for a future Apple Watch Series 8. We also don’t know yet what the 2022 Apple Watch SE update will entail.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to add a body temperature sensor, enabling additional health and fitness tracking.

The sports watch rumor is interesting. Last year, Bloomberg said the ‘Explorer’ model would feature impact shock resistance and a protective exterior similar to a Casio G-Shock watch. The device would be marketed at extreme sports athletes, including hikers and climbers.

For the iPhone SE, Kuo reiterates previous rumors that the 2022 update will be a minor spec bump year, retaining the same 3 GB RAM and same industrial design. However, Kuo expects that the iPhone SE revision in 2023 will be more substantial, including a larger display and 4 GB RAM for the first time in Apple’s lowest-end phone. The iPhone SE is typically refreshed in the March/April timeframe.

