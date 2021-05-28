Bloomberg: Apple ‘readying’ new third-gen AirPods, fitness-tracking AirPods Pro in 2022

Apple is said to be close to launching new third-generation AirPods according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, after several months of leaks and rumors about the product. The new buds, rendered above, will feature shorter stems and look similar to current-generation AirPods Pro.

Bloomberg also reports that redesigned AirPods Pro will arrive next year and feature new motion sensors to enable onboard fitness tracking. This would be the first time the functionality of AirPods expands beyond audio.

The publication says Apple had originally hoped to launch the new AirPods Pro this year as well but those plans have been pushed back.

The forthcoming AirPods Pro are believed to remove the stems to make for a more compact in-ear design, similar to the Beats Studio Buds which were leaked by 9to5Mac earlier this month. The Beats earbuds should be officially announced in a couple of weeks, having already been seen out in the wild.

Apple’s highest-end AirPods offering, AirPods Max, are not expected to be replaced by a new model any time soon. However, Apple may launch additional color options at some point in the future.

