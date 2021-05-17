Exclusive: These are Apple’s new truly wireless in-ear Beats Studio earbuds

With the release of iOS 14.6 RC today for developers, Apple is preparing to release Apple Music Lossless. At the same time, 9to5Mac found something that hasn’t been announced by the company until now: a new Beats Studio earbuds.

This finding comes after 9to5Mac exclusively reported last week that Apple has hired Scott Croyle to oversee Beats product design.

According to the internal iOS 14.6 files, Apple is working on new earbuds under the Beats brand called “Beats Studio Buds.” Just like AirPods, these are completely wireless earphones that come with a smart charging case.

Based on what we found, Beats Studio Buds will also feature an Apple chip to offer instant pairing and the “Hey, Siri” feature. Compared to the current Powerbeats Pro, Beats’ new earbuds will be much more compact. The codes also reveal that Beats Studio Buds will have Noise Cancellation.

It’s unclear whether “Beats Studio Buds” will be the official name of the earbuds once they become available, but all the internal files found by 9to5Mac on iOS 14.6 RC reference this name. As iOS 14.6 is expected to be released sometime later this month or early June with Apple Music Lossless, it’s likely that Apple will officially announce Beats Studio Buds in June as well.

According to rumors, Apple is also working on a third-generation AirPods, but no mention of these were found in today’s iOS release.

Check out some of the animations found in the system below:

