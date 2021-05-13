Sketchy rumor claims Apple will launch AirPods 3 on May 18

We’ve been hearing rumors about the third-generation AirPods for a long time now, but Apple hasn’t announced anything so far. However, a new sketchy rumor this week claims that the AirPods 3 (unofficial name) will be officially launched next Tuesday, May 18.

The rumor comes from YouTuber Luke Miani and was first shared with the AppleTrack website. According to Miani’s sources, AirPods 3 are already ready to ship and Apple is expected to announce them via a press release on May 18. He also suggests that Apple could announce a new Apple Music HiFi plan on the same day.

Miani, who we reached out to, said that new AirPods could be announced on May 18 via a press release that could also include a ‘Apple Music HiFi’ debut. AppleTrack has heard privately that Apple is planning to release new AirPods in the coming weeks.

While Miani doesn’t have a track record when it comes to sharing Apple leaks, a report published on May 1 had already suggested that Apple could announce new AirPods “in the coming weeks.” Citing its own sources, Hits Daily Double said that Apple is working on a new high-fidelity audio streaming plan for Apple Music that would be announced along with the third-generation AirPods.

Following this initial report, 9to5Mac was able to find evidence in the iOS 14.6 beta code that corroborates rumors about a HiFi plan for Apple Music with Dolby Audio support. As for the AirPods 3, multiple photos of the product have been circulating on the web for a while, and there are even counterfeit models already available for sale.

Apple could wait until WWDC in June to announce both Apple Music HiFi and AirPods 3, but as iOS 14.6 is already in the works to bring paid subscriptions to Podcasts and Apple Card Family, the company may indeed have some surprises in store for later this month.

