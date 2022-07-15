Apple seeds iOS 15.6 RC 2 to developers and public beta testers

Three days after releasing the RC version of iOS 15.6, which was technically the version that would be available to all users soon, Apple is now seeding a second Release Candidate version of iOS 15.6. Here’s what’s new with this update.

Today’s build is 19G71. The previous one was 19G69. It’s unclear what’s changed between both versions, although Apple had probably found a critical bug that needed to be corrected before releasing the public version to all users in the near future.

After longs weeks of testing without any information about this update, Apple now said what’s changing with iOS 15.6:

TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward.

Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available.

Fixes an issue that may cause Braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail.

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert to a previous page.

In addition to that, 9to5Mac recently reported a bug on Apple Books on iOS 15.5 that Apple is also fixing with iOS 15.6.

Apart from iOS 15.6 RC 2, Apple seeded by the beginning of the week the RC versions of macOS 12.5, iPadOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, and tvOS 15.6. As of now, it doesn’t seem like Apple will launch another Release Candidate version to the other operating systems.

As the company started previewing iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 in June, people’s focus is on these new operating systems, expected to launch later this fall and that are now available to public beta testers as well.

Apple is bringing continuity features across these systems. iOS 16 has a new Lock Screen, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura bring new multitasking capabilities, watchOS 9 is revamping Watch Faces, while tvOS 16 was nearly forgotten by Apple.

If you spot any changes in iOS 15.6 Release Candidate version 2, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

