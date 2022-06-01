Apple releases iOS 15.6 beta 2 ahead of iOS 16 reveal next week

Update: iOS 15.6 beta 2 – as well as the other beta versions of iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, and macOS – now available to public beta testers.

Thirteen days after releasing the first beta of iOS 15.6, Apple is making available the second test version to all developers. Alongside that, the company is also seeding beta 2 of watchOS 8.7, tvOS 15.6, and macOS 12.5.

Today’s build of iOS 15.6 beta 2 is 19G5037d. Different from past versions, Apple hasn’t made available any important features so far. This will likely be the latest iOS 15 major update before the release of iOS 16 later in the fall.

Last week, the company released tvOS 15.5.1 with a bug fix that was affecting Apple TV and HomePod users.

Here’s what Apple announced with iOS 15.5 early this month:

Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

Fixes an issue where home automation, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail.

Alongside iOS 15.6 beta 2, Apple is also seeding macOS 12.5 beta 2 (build 21G5037d), tvOS 15.6 beta 2 (build 19M5037c), and watchOS 8.7 beta 2 (build 19U5037d) to developers. HomePod 15.6 beta 2, on the other hand, is available for a small number of testers, since it’s private.

In less than a week, Apple will hold its WWDC 2022 event, where the company will announce the next milestone for iOS, macOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Rumors so far believe iOS 16 will bring nice improvements.

According to recent rumors, iOS 16 is expected to bring significant improvements to notifications as well as a new interface for iPadOS multitasking. 9to5Mac reported earlier this year that Apple has been working on adding expanded settings for Focus Mode in iOS 16.

If you spot any changes in iOS 15.6 or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: