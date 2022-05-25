Apple releases tvOS 15.5.1 with bug fixes for Apple TV and HomePod

One week after releasing tvOS 15.5 to the public, Apple has a new bug fix update available to Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini users. The company is now rolling out tvOS 15.5.1, which is a small update and addresses some issues Apple TV and HomePod users have been experiencing since the release of tvOS 15.5.

Apple says tvOS 15.5.1 for Apple TV and HomePod addresses an issue where music could stop playing after a short time.

You can update your Apple TV to tvOS 15.5.1 by heading into Settings, then choosing Software Update. The update is still rolling out, so you may not immediately see it on your device. tvOS 15.5.1 is available to those users running the public release of tvOS 15.5, not anyone running the tvOS 15.6 beta.

Meanwhile, HomePod users can update their smart speaker to tvOS 15.5.1 (referred to as HomePod Software Version 15.5.1) by heading to the Home app and choosing your HomePod mini in your collection of devices.

The build number for today’s release of tvOS 15.5.1 is 19L580. Again, the update is available to HomePod mini users, HomePod users, Apple TV HD users, and Apple TV 4K users. The update comes just over a week after tvOS 15.5 was released to the public.

If you spot any other changes in the tvOS 15.5.1 release, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Apple does not publish in-depth release notes for these updates.

