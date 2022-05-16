tvOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, and HomePod Software 15.5 now available to the public

Filipe Espósito

- May. 16th 2022 10:27 am PT

Following the release of iOS 15.5 and macOS Monterey 12.4 to all users, Apple on Monday also made tvOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, and HomePod Software 15.5 available to the public. The updates bring overall improvements with no major changes.

tvOS 15.5

Apple doesn’t specify what has changed with tvOS 15.5, so we assume that the update just fixes some bugs and improves the performance of the operating system for Apple TV users.

The update is now available for Apple TV HD (4th generation) and later users. You can install the latest version of tvOS by going to Settings > System > Software Update.

watchOS 8.6

As for watchOS 8.6, the update enables the ECG app and irregular rhythm notifications for Apple Watch users in Mexico. With the ECG app, users can take an electrocardiogram directly from their wrist.

According to the release notes, the update also includes “improvements and bug fixes.”

watchOS 8.6 is available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later, and you can download the update by going to the Watch app on your iPhone.

HomePod Software 15.5

Just like tvOS 15.5, it’s unclear what’s new in HomePod Software 15.5, as Apple says that the update comes with “general performance and stability improvements.”

Users can update their HomePods through the Home app on an iOS device.

