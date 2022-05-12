ECG coming soon for Apple Watch users in Mexico with watchOS 8.6

Earlier today, Apple released RC (Release Candidate) builds of iOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, tvOS 15.5, and watchOS 8.6. While the updates bring only minor changes and improvements, Apple has now confirmed that the watchOS 8.6 update enables ECG and other health features for Apple Watch users in Mexico.

The ECG app allows users to take an electrocardiogram, measuring the electrical pulses of your heart. There are also irregular rhythm notifications, which check whether your heart rate remains above or below the recommended rate while you have been inactive for 10 minutes.

Both ECG and irregular rhythm notifications were already available in multiple countries, including the United States, UK, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and Japan. Now these features are coming to Mexico as well.

watchos 8.6 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including: – Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Mexico

– Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Mexico For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

There’s no word on when watchOS 8.6 will be available to the public, but we expect it to be released as early as next week.

For more information on how to do an electrocardiogram using your Apple Watch, check out 9to5Mac’s special guide. You can also see the full list of countries where the ECG app is supported on Apple’s official website.

It’s worth noting that the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications require an Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

El ECG del Apple Watch por fin se activa en México, casi 4 años después 🥲 pic.twitter.com/ft6MSGHXwm — Isaac (@dantemh_) May 12, 2022

