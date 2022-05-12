Studio Display Firmware 15.5 with webcam improvements to be available soon as a separate update

Following the release of iOS 15.5 RC and macOS 12.4 RC for developers, Apple has also made available the RC (Release Candidate) build of Studio Display Firmware 15.5 ahead of the official release. The update improves the image captured by the built-in webcam.

According to Apple, the latest Studio Display Firmware update “refines camera tuning, including improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing.” The update follows multiple complaints from users who were disappointed with the Studio Display’s poor webcam quality, which delivers washed-out, noisy images.

After these tweaks, Studio Display owners were able to notice some improvements in the image quality, which now has more natural colors and increased sharpness. However, due to the small ultra-wide sensor, even the software fixes were not enough to make the images look super good.

As of right now, Studio Display Firmware 15.5 RC is only available to beta testers. However, Apple has confirmed that once the update becomes available to the public, it will be available as separate software – so you won’t need to install macOS Monterey 12.4 before updating the Studio Display firmware.

