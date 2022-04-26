Here’s how to update the Apple Studio Display and improve your webcam quality

Michael Potuck

- Apr. 26th 2022 12:18 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

Apple has released the beta of its promised update to improve the webcam on its Studio Display for camera tuning, contrast, noise reduction, and more. Follow along for how to download the Studio Display webcam fix update early.

At launch, Apple received a lot of criticism from reviewers over the Studio Display’s 12 MP ultrawide webcam. The company responded by saying the poor quality early users reported wasn’t expected behavior and a future software update would solve the problems.

Now alongside the macOS 12.4 beta 3, Apple has seeded the first Apple Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 beta with webcam fixes. After we noticed code changes in the latest update showing webcam improvements, Apple confirmed to The Verge that it should address “camera tuning, improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing.”

How to download the Studio Display webcam fix update

It appears you’ll need to have already been on the macOS Monterey beta or install the macOS 12.4 beta 3 before the new Apple Studio Display update will appear. macOS 12.4 beta 3 is available now for developers and public testers.

If you’re already running the macOS Monterey beta

  1. On your Mac head to System Preferences > Software Update
  2. The Apple Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 should appear alongside the macOS 12.4 beta 3
  3. Choose Install Now

If you’re not running the macOS beta yet

  1. You’ll need to install either the developer or public macOS 12.4 beta 3
  2. After installing the macOS 12.4 beta 3, head to System Preferences > Software Update
  3. The Apple Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 should appear
  4. Choose Install Now

Here’s an early look at the difference the new update makes for the webcam:

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Studio Display

Studio Display

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12