How to install macOS Monterey 12.3 beta and try out Universal Control

Want to check out what’s new in the latest macOS Monterey release early like Universal Control? Read along for how to install macOS Monterey beta.

Ahead of an official spring 2022 release, the exciting Universal Control feature is now available in the current macOS Monterey 12.3 beta.

If you want to install the iOS/iPadOS 15 beta too, we’ve got a detailed guide on that here.

Below we’ll look at how to install both the free macOS Monterey public beta or developer beta.

How to install macOS Monterey public beta

Make a fresh backup of your Mac in case you want to downgrade your device at any point On your Mac, head to Apple’s public beta website Click Sign In in the top right corner and log in if you’re not already On the Guide for Public Betas page, choose macOS Scroll down under the Get Started section and click enroll your Mac Scroll down again and click Download the macOS Public Beta Access Utility Head to your Downloads folder and you should see the macOS Beta Access Utility Double-click it to mount the utility disk image, now double-click the Access Utility.pkg to install the macOS beta profile on your Mac The System Preferences > Software Update window should launch automatically with the macOS 12.3 Monterey beta appearing, click Download When the download is complete, you’ll see a new window to install macOS Monterey, click Continue Follow the prompts to finish the beta installation

How to install macOS Monterey developer beta

If you’re not already enrolled as an Apple Developer, you’ll need to do that here (runs $99/year).

Make a fresh backup of your Mac in case you want to downgrade your device at any point On your Mac, head to Apple’s Developer website Click Account in the top right corner and sign in if you’re not already Now click the two-line icon in the top left corner, choose Downloads and make sure the “Operating Systems” tab is selected at the top Click Install Profile next to the macOS Monterey beta Head to your Downloads folder and you should see the macOS beta Access Utility Double-click it to mount the utility disk image, now double-click the Access Utility.pkg to install the macOS beta profile on your Mac The System Preferences > Software Update window should launch automatically with the macOS 12.3 beta appearing, click Upgrade Now to download the update When the download is complete, you’ll see a new window to install macOS Monterey, click Continue Follow the prompts to finish the beta installation

Here’s how the process looks to install macOS Monterey beta for developers:

