Apple releases Studio Display Firmware 15.5 beta for developers, webcam fixes included

Apple is rolling out a beta new firmware update for its Studio Display today. As we’ve reported before, the Studio Display runs firmware based on iOS and is powered by an A13 Bionic chip inside.

This combination allows Apple to roll out firmware updates to the Studio Display, and today’s update is referred to as “Apple Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5.” Apple has confirmed that today’s update addresses issues with the webcam quality.

When the early reviews of the Studio Display hit the web last month, Apple promised it would roll out a software update to address concerns about the webcam quality. The obvious hope is that the update address concerns about the Studio Display’s webcam, which was heavily criticized by reviewers.

According to code changes seen by 9to5Mac, Apple Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 does make multiple changes to the frameworks for the webcam as well as Center Stage. We haven’t yet tested it, but it does appear that this update address the lackluster camera quality at least in some form.

[Update: After 9to5Mac‘s findings, Apple confirmed to The Verge that the update addresses “camera tuning, improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing.”]

As of right now, Studio Display Firmware 15.5 is only available to beta testers. This means that it will appear in System Preferences on your Mac only if the connected Mac is running the macOS Monterey 12.4 beta. The Studio Display update clocks in at 487 MB in terms of size, which seems like a pretty big update for a display.

