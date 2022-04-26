Apple releases Studio Display Firmware 15.5 beta for developers, webcam fixes included

Chance Miller

- Apr. 26th 2022 10:22 am PT

0

Apple is rolling out a beta new firmware update for its Studio Display today. As we’ve reported before, the Studio Display runs firmware based on iOS and is powered by an A13 Bionic chip inside.

This combination allows Apple to roll out firmware updates to the Studio Display, and today’s update is referred to as “Apple Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5.” Apple has confirmed that today’s update addresses issues with the webcam quality.

When the early reviews of the Studio Display hit the web last month, Apple promised it would roll out a software update to address concerns about the webcam quality. The obvious hope is that the update address concerns about the Studio Display’s webcam, which was heavily criticized by reviewers.

According to code changes seen by 9to5Mac, Apple Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 does make multiple changes to the frameworks for the webcam as well as Center Stage. We haven’t yet tested it, but it does appear that this update address the lackluster camera quality at least in some form.

[Update: After 9to5Mac‘s findings, Apple confirmed to The Verge that the update addresses “camera tuning, improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing.”]

As of right now, Studio Display Firmware 15.5 is only available to beta testers. This means that it will appear in System Preferences on your Mac only if the connected Mac is running the macOS Monterey 12.4 beta. The Studio Display update clocks in at 487 MB in terms of size, which seems like a pretty big update for a display.

If you spot any changes in the new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac

Read more:

Thanks, Peter!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Studio Display

Studio Display

About the Author

Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.