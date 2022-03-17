Apple promises software update to improve Studio Display’s lackluster webcam

The first reviews of Apple’s new Studio Display hit the web this morning, and while they were mostly positive, there was a clear issue highlighted by many reviews: the webcam quality. Reviewers at The Verge, The Wall Street Journal, and elsewhere had harsh words for the Studio Display’s built-in camera, but Apple is promising a software fix…

Apple set high expectations for the Studio Display’s camera, which is a 12MP Ultra Wide sensor with support for Center Stage. It’s essentially the same 12MP Ultra Wide lens we’ve seen the company use in other products such as the iPad. In the press release announcing the Studio Display, Apple touted that the Studio Display would be the “ultimate video conferencing display” thanks to this camera.

Featuring the A13 Bionic chip, Studio Display delivers amazing experiences with its highly advanced camera and audio system. The ultimate video conferencing display, it includes a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, a feature that automatically keeps users centered in the frame as they move around for even more engaging video calls.

The first reviews of the Studio Display today, however, make it clear that this is not the case. In his review for The Verge, Nilay Patel wrote that the Studio Display’s camera looks “awful in good light, and downright miserable in low light.” Joanna Stern at The Wall Street Journal likened the camera performance to that of an “old BlackBerry.” Gizmodo had similar complaints, saying that the Studio Display’s webcam is “noisy” and “not great.”

The Verge says that it has been in contact with Apple about these issues, and the company has promised a software update with improvements. Apple told Patel that its team “looked into the images you shared, and discovered an issue where the system is not behaving as expected. We’ll be making improvements in a software update.”

Unfortunately, as it stands today, there is no timeline on this software update, nor are there details on what exactly the software update will address. As we reported earlier, however, the inclusion of the A13 Bionic inside the Studio Display means it can receive software updates and get better overtime.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: