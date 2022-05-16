Apple releases macOS 12.4 with new Podcasts features and separate Studio Display webcam fix

Apple has officially released its latest update for Mac with support for new Podcasts app features as well as the Studio Display webcam fix. While the Studio Display 15.5 beta came inside the macOS update, it’s now available as a separate release.

macOS 12.4 is now available via OTA for all users. Head to System Preferences > Software Update to see if it’s showing up for your Mac.

We didn’t see much new in the first macOS 12.4 beta but Apple did include a warning that Universal Control functionality will require a Mac to be on the latest beta if an iPad is running iPadOS 15.5.

With the third macOS 12.4 beta, Apple seeded the first beta for the Apple Studio Display with a fix for the webcam:

Then we learned that with the public macOS 12.4 release, Apple would make the Studio Display 15.5 update separate from the macOS build.

Another change coming with macOS 12.4 is a new setting in the Podcasts app to limit the number of episodes stored and automatically delete old content.

macOS 12.4 release notes:

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your Mac and automatically delete older ones

Support for Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5, available as a separate update, refines camera tuning, including improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing

