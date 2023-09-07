iOS 16.6.1 for iPhone now available with important security fixes

While iOS 17 is just days away from being released, Apple is out with an important update for iOS 16 users today. iOS 16.6.1 is now available and Apple says it includes some important security fixes. There are also new updates for Apple Watch and Mac users out today.

You can update your iPhone to iOS 16.6.1 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The build number for today’s update is 20G81. It’s available for any iPhone capable of running iOS 16, which includes the iPhone 8 and newer.

Apple’s release notes for iOS 16.6.1 aren’t very detailed and simply say: “This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.”

Apple will likely update its dedicated “Apple security releases” webpage with details on the vulnerabilities patched in today’s update soon. (Update: More details now available here.)

Here are the other updates from Apple today, all of which Apple says include “important security fixes.”

iPadOS 16.6.1, build number: 20G81

watchOS 9.6.2, build number: 20U90

macOS Ventura 13.5.2, build number: 22G91

