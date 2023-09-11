Apple releases iOS 15.7.9 with ‘important security fixes’

Apple released iOS 16.6.1 to iPhone users last week, and now it’s out with an update for older iPhone and iPad devices. iOS 15.7.9 is now rolling out with what Apple says are “important security fixes” for those users.

The official release notes for iOS 15.7.9 don’t mention any new features beyond the security enhancements. Apple says that iOS 15.7.9 “provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.”

Apple says the update fixes a vulnerability in Image I/O, which is Apple’s framework that allows apps to read and write most image file formats and access an image’s metadata. Apple shared the following details on this vulnerability and the fix:

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-41064: The Citizen Lab at The University of Torontoʼs Munk School

You can update your iPhone to iOS 15.7.9 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The build number for today’s update is 2A2197. It’s available for the following devices:

iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation)

Apple has also released:

macOS 11.7.10

macOS 12.6.9

