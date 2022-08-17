iOS 15.6.1 now available with bug fixes and performance improvements

As iOS 16 beta testing continues ahead a public release next month, Apple is still refining iOS 15. The company has now released iOS 15.6.1. The update includes bug fixes and performance improvements, and Apple has not provided any more specific information on the exact changes.

Update: Here are the full details on the major security fixes included in iOS 15.6.1.

iOS 15.6.1 details

The build number for today’s update is 19G82. You can update your iPhone by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. iPadOS 15.6.1 is also rolling out to iPad users, who can update via the Settings app as well. The update has started rolling out over the air and should appear for all users soon.

Apple says: “This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

iOS 15.6 was released last month with a handful of new small changes. Namely, the update brought bug fixes and improvements to Safari as well as some changes to the TV app.

