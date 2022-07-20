iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 now available to all users, here’s what’s new

A couple of months after seeding beta 1 of iOS 15.6, Apple is finally releasing this update to all users, alongside iPadOS 15.6. Different from previous versions, there aren’t many new features for iPhones and iPads as Apple is focusing on iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

Today’s build is 19G71, the same as the Release Candidate version 2 seeded last week. iOS 15.6 focuses on general improvements and bug fixes while tweaking some things here and there. Apple will roll this update over the air in a few moments from now.

TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward.

Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available.

Fixes an issue that may cause Braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail.

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert to a previous page.

In addition to that, 9to5Mac recently reported a bug on Apple Books on iOS 15.5 that Apple also fixed with iOS 15.6. Users were reporting crashes when trying to open any book in the app.

Apart from iOS 15.6, Apple is releasing iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5 watchOS 8.7, and tvOS 15.6, although it’s unclear what’s changing with these operating systems.

As the company started previewing iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 in June, people’s focus is on these new operating systems, expected to launch later this fall and that are available to public beta testers as well.

Apple is bringing continuity features across these systems. iOS 16 has a new Lock Screen, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura bring new multitasking capabilities, watchOS 9 is revamping Watch Faces, while tvOS 16 was nearly forgotten by Apple.

If you spot any other changes in iOS 15.6, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

