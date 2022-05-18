Tips for enhancing the FaceTime call experience on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

With last year’s iOS 15 release and macOS Monterey comes new features to help you better connect with others. Facetime is now better than ever, especially on newer Apple devices. Here are some new modes you can use to help you make the most of your Facetime calls on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Also, don’t forget to share some of your favorite Facetime tips with us too.

Center Stage

Center Stage came last spring, a bit before iOS 15, and has been an addition to new iPads since. Using machine learning, the front-facing Ultra Wide camera moves with you, keeping you and anyone else within the frame. Center Stage is one of my favorite Facetime tips as I often don’t stay still on video calls. This feature is currently only on select iPads, however, it can work on certain Macs connected to a Studio Display.

You can check if your iPad is compatible with Center Stage.

Voice Isolation mode

Apple gets it. We’re all busy and sometimes we can’t find a quiet place to take a call. However, using Voice Isolation mode, the microphone spotlights your voice with machine learning to identify and block out any ambient noises. For instance, if it hears a lawn mower outside or a child crying, the sounds won’t interrupt your call. This will work on any iPhone, iPad, or Mac running on iOS 15 or macOS Monterey.

Wide Spectrum mode

Unlike Voice Isolation, Wide Spectrum mode uses your device’s microphone to bring every single sound into your call. This feature is perfect for musicians or for someone who wants to hear everything happening in your space. This works on any iPhone with the A12 Bionic chip or later.

Mute alerts

Tired of others talking on mute during your calls? Mute alerts are subtle reminders to remind you to unmute yourself if you’re talking while on mute. It saves you the hassle of constantly repeating, “okay friend, you’re on mute!” Use Mute alerts on any iPhone, iPad, or Mac running on iOS 15 or macOS Monterey.

Any other Facetime tips?

Did you know about all these features? What are other Facetime tips you would include? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: