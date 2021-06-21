Round-up: Here’s everything new in the Music app with iOS 15

Apple is set to launch iOS 15 this fall. Unlike other years, Apple Music didn’t receive a redesign or a handful of new tweaks on its app with this new version of the iPhone operating system. However, Apple is creating broader integration with the Music app on iOS 15. Here’s what’s new.

Apple didn’t wait until iOS 15 to introduce Lossless and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio support to Apple Music. Instead, these features were launched to everyone on the same day as the WWDC 2021 keynote with iOS 14.6.

One of the few differences for iOS 15 users is that non-Dolby Atmos songs are receiving a new option called “Spatialize Stereo,” which simulates Spatial Audio. It’ll be only available for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max users, and you need to manually choose this setting within the Control Center, long-pressing the AirPods audio tab, then selecting “Spatialize Stereo.”

Apart from that, Apple Music is getting more integrated within the iOS 15 system, including deeper integration with Messages, FaceTime calls, and the Photos app. Here’s everything new:

Shared With You: In the “Listen Now” tab on Apple Music, there’s a new “Shared With You” section. This is the place where you’ll find music shared by friends from the Messages app on iOS 15. This will also work on Safari, Podcasts, and Apple TV app, for example.

Memories in Photos: Apple Music subscribers can add any of the 70 million songs from the library to enjoy on their devices while creating new Memories. This feature on the Photo app also combines personalized song suggestions with your music tasted and what’s in your photos and videos. Song suggestions can even recommend songs that were popular at the time and location of the memory, songs you listened to while traveling, or a song from the artist you saw for a concert memory.

Siri Sharing: Share items onscreen like content from Apple Music. Just say, “Send this to Vivek,” and Siri will send it. If the item cannot be shared, Siri will offer to send a screenshot instead.

SharePlay on FaceTime: When on a FaceTime call with a friend or multiple people, it’s possible to listen to Apple Music songs together in iOS 15. Anyone in the call can add songs to the shared queue.

Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking: Listeners with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max can now get an even more immersive experience of Dolby Atmos music with Apple’s dynamic head tracking.

