Opinion: Focus is the most important feature in iOS 15; here’s how I’m using it

Last week during the WWDC21 keynote, Apple previewed iOS 15, which is set to launch this fall. Although the company talked a lot about FaceTime and iMessage, as I’ve been using the new operating system, I’ve found the Focus feature the most useful so far — here’s why.

I never really cared about Screen Time and other features Apple has been implementing since iOS 13. I’m pretty self-conscious about my time in social media, playing Pokémon GO, or even on a FaceTime call.

I tried the wind-down feature and even slept for a few weeks with my Apple Watch Series 6 to see how it went — not great, I must admit — and I ultimately didn’t find this function worth charging the Watch in the morning. So, when Apple introduced the Focus feature with iOS 15, I thought this wouldn’t help me through the day, but I was wrong.

At first, it started with it as a curiosity. I set the “Personal” focus mode, and I thought it was amazing having some free time apart from Twitter and all email notifications. Then, I thought it would be a great idea to personalize the “Fitness” focus mode because I hate getting interrupted while working out.

This was when I realized that I made the right decision installing the beta profiles on all of my Apple devices this year. And I’m not the only one who believes the Focus function is the best iOS 15 feature, as 30% of our readers agree with me.

There’s even a custom badge for the Work-focus mode

Currently, I have five different Focus mode set:

The one and only “Do Not Disturb” for any time I don’t want anyone reaching me;

“Fitness” to not be disturbed while working out unless I’m necessary elsewhere;

“Personal” so I can keep in contact with my friends and social media without thinking about work;

“Sleep” so I can start “winding down” by the end of the day and not be disturbed at all;

And “Work” with a personalized Home and useful widgets throughout my day.

The thing I enjoy the most about Focus is that you can go beyond this daily routine. You can create a special setting just for when you’re driving, gaming, or even reading a book. And if you want to get creative, you can set a Focus mode for when you’re listening to music, cleaning your house, walking your dog, traveling, and so much more.

This is also the easiest and smartest way to create an alternative look of your iPhone whether your kids have your phone. Of course, Apple would need to implement something that stops people from changing the mode without your permission and not accessing App Library, but maybe that’s a little too much to ask.

Custom Home Screen when “Work” is on.

Wrap up

I do think iOS 15 makes your iPhone more personal than ever. Apple not only acknowledged that everything people do is in their smartphones, but that we also receive a lot of notifications throughout the day that we don’t necessarily need to read at the moment we receive them.

My colleague Michael Potuck wrote an awesome article about how to properly set Focus on iOS 15. Chance Miller also teaches us how to set up the new notification summary feature in iOS 15, which is another great way to focus on what matters the most to you.

Are you using iOS 15 already, or do you plan to wait until this fall? What do you think so far about the Focus feature? Tell us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: