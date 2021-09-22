Pokémon UNITE launches for iOS devices with cross-play support, bonuses, and more

Pokémon UNITE is finally available for iPhone and iPad users. With the start of a new season, iPhone and iPad users can now join Nintendo Switch players in this first Pokémon MOBA. Here’s everything you need to know about the game and season two of UNITE.

What’s Pokémon UNITE?

Pokémon UNITE is a 5×5 strategic game. This MOBA takes place in Aeos Island, a mythical island said to be on the ocean’s unexplored frontier. On Aeos Island, players will find the Unite Battle Committee (UBC), which runs a series of Unite Battle tournaments.

In Unite Battles, players form teams of five and compete against each other to see who can score the most points before time runs out. Players also experience a mysterious new form of energy known as Aeos energy. Aeos energy can be used in Unite Battles to evolve Pokémon.

Which Pokémon are available in the game?

As for now, Pokémon UNITE features 22 different monsters to use in battle. In the game, there are no type weaknesses. Pokémon are separated between “Attacker,” “Speedster,” “Supporter,” “Defender,” and “All-rounder.”

Sylveon and Mamoswine will join the game soon.

Attacker

Pikachu

Greninja

Venusaur

Alolan Ninetales

Cramorant

Cinderace

Gardevoir

Defender

Snorlax

Crustle

Slowbro

Blastoise

Speedster

Talonflame

Absol

Gengar

Supporter

Eldegoss

Mr. Mime

Wigglytuff

Blissey

All-rounder

Charizard

Lucario

Machamp

Garchomp

Pokémon UNITE rule set

The Rules of Unite Battles – Unite Battles are where Trainers and their partner Pokémon compete in 5-on-5 team battles. The key to victory in a Unite Battle is to have a higher score than the other team when time runs out. To earn points for your team, you must gather Aeos energy by defeating wild and opposing Pokémon and then deposit that energy in one of the opposing team’s goal zones.

Face-off against Skilled Teams – In Unite Battles, cooperating with teammates is important. When battling a skilled team or when at a disadvantage, you might be able to open a path to victory by coordinating with teammates. In ranked matches, you can earn performance points, which can increase — or decrease — your ranking depending on the results of the battle.

Level Up – Before every Unite Battle, participating Pokémon are returned to Lv. 1 through the power of Aeos energy, and throughout each battle, they gain Exp. Points and level up. As Pokémon level up, they learn powerful moves and evolve, and when a Pokémon reaches higher levels, it also learns its Unite Move — a powerful move that can only be learned and used in Unite Battles.

Should I buy the Battle pass? What’s new with it?

You’ll have the opportunity to earn in-game rewards through the seasonal battle pass. To earn these rewards, you’ll need to level up the pass by completing missions. Additionally, players can upgrade their battle pass by using Aeos gems, enabling them to claim even more rewards.

Starting today, the Battles pass of the season is “Galactic Ghost 094.” In this new battle pass, space-themed items will make their debut. Players will need to complete both daily and weekly missions to raise their battle pass level and receive rewards based on that level. Additionally, those who purchase the premium pass will have the chance to earn more rewards.

New features coming to all players: Introducing Unite squads to Pokémon UNITE

A new feature, Unite squads, is available to both the Nintendo Switch and mobile versions of the game. Trainers can create their own squads or search for already-existing squads to join and connect with other players. By choosing squad tags that others can search for, like-minded Trainers can find each other easily.

Bonuses

The Pokémon Company and TiMi launched a pre-registration bonus. Before the game’s release, it surpassed 9 million pre-registrations, which means, Trainers who complete the in-game event in the mobile version of Pokémon UNITE by October 31, 202 will receive 2,000 Aeos tickets, the Unite license for Pikachu, and special Holowear for Pikachu called Festival Style.

Trainers who missed out on the Nintendo Switch version’s launch bonus will have a chance to get the Unite license for Zeraora through a special mission starting today. Players who already have the Unite license for Zeraora will receive Aeos coins instead.

Which iPhones and iPads support Pokémon UNITE?

Pokémon UNITE requires at least iOS 10. These are the iPhones supported:

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus

iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generation)

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

These are the iPad supported

iPad 7 or newer

iPad Air or newer

iPad mini 2 or newer

iPad Pro or newer

Are you going to play Pokémon UNITE? Tell us in the comment section below.

