How iOS 15 will make your iPhone even more useful with SharePlay, Find My upgrades, and more

Earlier this week at WWDC 2021, Apple announced and presented a preview of iOS 15. The new operating system for iPhones will be available a few months from now, but the first beta is available for developers now and one thing is for sure: iOS 15 will make your iPhone even more useful with a handful of quality-of-life improvements.

During the keynote, Apple focused a lot on FaceTime, iMessage, and Privacy but there is much more coming in iOS 15. Here are some of the features that will enhance soon your iPhone experience:

Find My iPhone feature even when turned off

With iOS 15, Apple is going to implement an AirTag-like function on the iPhone: when the phone is off, it’s not really turned off, as it can still connect to other Apple devices via Bluetooth and the U1 chip. With that, even if you lose your iPhone or it’s stolen, it’s possible to find it for about five hours on the Find My app.

Never leave a device behind again with iOS 15

When you’re in a hurry and forget your iPad in the office or forget to bring your keys with you, Apple is now going to notify you left devices and items were left behind.

Here’s how it works: when you’re away from the range of your devices (Mac, iPad, AirTags, or even your iPhone), you’ll going to receive a notification of where and when you left your things. You can select a few places to not be notified such as your home.

Siri now works offline

With iOS 15, Siri works faster in your iPhone. With new on-device speech recognition, Apple’s personal assistant will recognize tasks like “Open the Apple TV app,” “Turn on this music,” “Change to Light mode,” and more, even when you’re out of an internet connection.

This feature will work with devices that have the A12 Bionic processor or newer, such as the iPhone XS, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12.

Share your screen on FaceTime with iOS 15

Apple talked a lot about SharePlay but one of the features that are going to be really useful to help parents and friends is the “Share your Screen” function. How many times weren’t you able to help someone because you couldn’t tell what they were doing wrong on their Apple devices?

With iOS 15 and the SharePlay feature, you’ll be able to share your screen in a FaceTime call and help people. Although it’s not available in beta 1, Apple will likely implement this soon for beta testers.

Focus in your tasks with iOS 15

Another really useful feature in iOS 15 is “Focus.” The “Do Not Disturb” feature has grown and now you can select tasks to Focus on during your day.

For example, while you’re working, you can opt to not receive notifications from social media but only from your business mail, your family, and your work apps. When you’re out of the office, you can select exactly the opposite.

It’s even possible to create custom home pages to better reflect what you want to Focus on. Be sure to check out our full hands-on with Focus for more.

Wrap-up

These are five of many features that are going to be available in iOS 15. Which of them is your favorite so far? Tell us in the comment section below.

