iOS 15 includes new Home Screen widgets for Find My, Contacts, Sleep, and more

Apple today officially introduced iOS 15 with a slew of new features for iPhone users. The update also brings new features for Home Screen widgets, one of the most popular features Apple has introduced in a long time.

In addition to widgets coming to the Home Screen with iPadOS 15, Apple has also added a handful of new widgets for stock applications with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15:

Find My widget – Keep track of your friends and personal items right from the Home Screen with the Find My widget

– Keep track of your friends and personal items right from the Home Screen with the Find My widget Contacts widget – Stay connected to family and friends from your Home Screen with the Contacts widget. Reach them via Phone, Messages, FaceTime, Mail, or Find My. With Family Sharing, you can take additional actions, like approving purchases or Screen Time requests from your kids.

– Stay connected to family and friends from your Home Screen with the Contacts widget. Reach them via Phone, Messages, FaceTime, Mail, or Find My. With Family Sharing, you can take additional actions, like approving purchases or Screen Time requests from your kids. Game Center widgets – The Continue Playing widget displays your recently played Game Center–enabled games across devices. The Friends Are Playing widget helps you discover the games your friends play.

– The Continue Playing widget displays your recently played Game Center–enabled games across devices. The Friends Are Playing widget helps you discover the games your friends play. App Store widget – See the stories, collections, and in‑app events from your Today tab right on your Home Screen.

– See the stories, collections, and in‑app events from your Today tab right on your Home Screen. Sleep widget – See data about how you slept and review your sleep schedule with the Sleep widget.

– See data about how you slept and review your sleep schedule with the Sleep widget. Mail widget – Glance at your latest email and get quick access to one of your mailboxes with the Mail widget.

In addition to the new widgets, when you upgrade your phone, Apple says you’ll see a new default layout with widgets from the apps you use most arranged in Smart Stacks. There are also new intelligent widget suggestions:

Suggested widgets for apps you already use can automatically appear in your Smart Stack at the right time based on your past activity. An option lets you add the widget to your stack so it’s always there when you need it.

Finally, you can also now easily reorder the widgets in your Smart Stacks from the Home Screen itself.

