SharePlay now working on iOS 15 beta 2 – here’s a first look

Apple released this afternoon iOS 15 beta 2. Among the new features now available in this version, Apple finally launched its SharePlay function for users to test. Here’s a first look.

As previewed during the WWDC21 keynote, SharePlay lets users share their screen, listen to songs together, watch movies, and more.

To start using SharePlay, the user needs to make a FaceTime call. Then, there are a few ways to trigger the function. For example:

Start listening to a song on Apple Music;

Open content on the TV app;

Click on the right upper corner on a FaceTime call in the “Share Screen” button, below the “End” button.

Third-party apps will be able to integrate with SharePlay. Disney+, Spotify, and HBO Max, for example, will be able to take advantage of this watch or listening parties.

Every time the user starts the SharePlay feature, iOS 15 prompts a notification:

“SharePlay lets you experience content with other people on FaceTime. “TV” may be able to determine who uses SharePlay together in the app.”

This last sentence means that for the user to take advantage of a Disney watch party, everybody in the call needs an active subscription to the service.

Here’s everything new with SharePlay:

Watch together: Bring movies and TV shows into your FaceTime calls and enjoy a rich, real-time connection with your friends while watching the same content.

Bring movies and TV shows into your FaceTime calls and enjoy a rich, real-time connection with your friends while watching the same content. Listen together: Share music with your friends right in your FaceTime calls.

Share music with your friends right in your FaceTime calls. Share your screen: Share your screen to bring web pages, apps, and more into your conversation on FaceTime.

Share your screen to bring web pages, apps, and more into your conversation on FaceTime. Synced playback : Pause, rewind, fast-forward, or jump to a different scene — everyone’s playback remains in perfect sync.

: Pause, rewind, fast-forward, or jump to a different scene — everyone’s playback remains in perfect sync. Smart volume: Dynamically responsive volume controls automatically adjust audio so you can hear your friends even during a loud scene or climactic chorus.

Dynamically responsive volume controls automatically adjust audio so you can hear your friends even during a loud scene or climactic chorus. Multiple device support: Connect over FaceTime on your iPhone while watching video on your Apple TV or listening to music on your HomePod.

Connect over FaceTime on your iPhone while watching video on your Apple TV or listening to music on your HomePod. Connect through audio, video, and text: Access your group’s Messages thread right from the FaceTime controls and choose the mode of communication that matches the moment.

What did you think about the SharePlay feature? Were you able to find new functions in iOS 15 beta 2? Share with us in the comment section below.

