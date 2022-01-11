Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $100 off in today’s best deals alongside Philips Hue gear and more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $100 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro discount. That’s alongside Philips Hue White HomeKit smart bulbs starting at $10 and an ongoing M1 MacBook Pro offer. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sees $100 discount

Amazon now offers Apple’s latest M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $999. Amounting to $100 in savings, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since back in the holiday season over a month ago and comes within $20 of our previous mention. You can also carry those same savings over to many of the higher-tier storage capacities, too.

Arriving with a 12.9-inch display and all of the flagship specs you’d expect from the iPad Pro lineup, Apple’s latest device comes powered by the new M1 chip for the first time. Matching its Mac counterparts on performance, there’s also a Thunderbolt port that’s supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Not to mention, the most notable upgrade this time around in the form of an all-new Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s on top of all of the usual features like Apple Pencil support, Face ID, and up to 2TB of storage. All of that is made better with the $100 M1 iPad Pro discount, too. Dive into our hands-on review.

Philips Hue White smart bulbs starting at $10

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue White Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb for $21. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at the lowest price since the summer of 2021 alongside nearly $4 in savings and the second-best price yet. While not as feature-packed as the more flagship multicolor bulb, the Philips Hue White Ambiance LED delivers adjustable temperatures for filling your space with cool blue light in the morning to wake you up, or warmer shades to wrap up the day. On top of Bluetooth connectivity that makes using the Zigbee Hue hub optional, you’re looking at Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control. Find another model at $10 here.

Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees $199 discount

Amazon is now offering the Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,150. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at $149 in savings alongside the best price since the holiday season. You can also score the elevated 512GB model at $1,300, saving you $199 from its usual $1,499 price tag.

Regardless of which model you end up going with, this is about as notable as it gets for finally scoring one of Apple’s M1 machines. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro comes backed by a slim design that packs the power of Apple Silicon alongside 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and the Touch Bar. That’s alongside 8GB of RAM and as much as 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

