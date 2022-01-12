Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 refurb from $280, Twelve South iPad stands, more

Headlining all of today’s best deals, Apple Watch Series 6 models are on sale via Woot from $280. That’s alongside Twelve South iPad stands and some HomeKit gear up for grabs, too. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 on sale from $280 via Woot

Today only, Woot has launched its latest certified refurbished Apple sale with a collection of discounted iPhones and Apple Watch models. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Leading the way are Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS styles at $295. Normally fetching $429, this is one of the best offers we’ve to date and well below our previous holiday mention. You can also score 40mm models from $280, too. Sure, it’s not the all-new wearable from Apple, but going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much.

Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to wait for a more sizable discount on Series 7, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Pair your iPad with Twelve South’s versatile HoverBar Duo

The official Twelve South Amazon storefront is currently discounting its HoverBar Duo iPad Stand to $61. Typically fetching $80, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low today thanks to this 24% price cut.

Ready to pair with everything from an M1 iPad Pro to the compact iPad mini 6, Twelve South HoverBar Duo arrives as quite the versatile accessory. As we’ve come to expect from Twelve South, there’s a premium build that pairs with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle, and living up to its name HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that prop up an iPad on a desk or clamp.

This HomeKit air quality monitor brings five metrics to your Siri setup

Qingping’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its HomeKit Air Monitor Lite for $81. Down from its usual $106 price tag, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention as well as 24% in savings.

Qingping Air Monitor Lite arrives with HomeKit support out of the box so you can pair the many stats it tracks into automations and the rest of your Siri setup. Alongside keeping tabs on temperature, it can also handle four other metrics including humidity, PM2.5, PM10, and CO2. There’s also a nifty OLED display for showcasing measurements right on the device. Having just gone hands-on with the new device, we found it to be “a nice combination of retro but minimal” HomeKit air quality tracking.

