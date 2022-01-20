Apple now lets developers create custom offer codes for subscriptions

Apple in 2020 introduced new ways to help developers boost in-app subscriptions, which include special discount codes. Now the company is finally letting developers create custom offer codes for in-app subscriptions.

As announced on the Apple Developer website, developers can now create their own custom discount codes (like SPRINGPROMO) to distribute to customers, similar to what online stores already offer.

Previously, discount codes were randomly generated and also one-time use, meaning that the developer had to generate a code for each person. While one-time codes remain available, Apple believes that custom offer codes will make it easier to “acquire, retain, and win back subscribers.”

Now it’s even easier to acquire, retain, and win back subscribers. In addition to one-time-use codes, you can now create custom codes in App Store Connect — each with a unique name that you choose (such as SPRINGPROMO). Each code can be redeemed through a direct URL or within your app.

The company has provided a detailed guide that explains how to create custom offer codes, which must be done through the App Store Connect portal. Each app can offer up to 150,000 codes per quarter. The codes can be redeemed by users manually or using a new direct URL.

Apple says that one-time-use codes only work with devices running iOS 14.0 or later, while custom offer codes require iOS 14.1 or later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: