Latest Apple Store opens in Abu Dhabi, with curved glass, Bianco Cristal floors

The latest Apple Store opened today, with Apple highlighting the “stunning curved glass exterior” and use of Bianco Cristal flooring. The latter is a quartz material noted for durability and low maintenance.

The new store replaces the former Abu Dhabi store, which opened in 2015 and was only half the size …

Reflecting the popularity of Abu Dhabi as a global tourist destination, Apple says that the store staff collectively speak 33 languages across 32 nationalities.

The brand new Apple Yas Mall opened this Thursday, February 3, at the bustling shopping destination in Abu Dhabi. Nearly doubling the size of the original location that opened in 2015, the store serves as a reimagined space for customers to browse Apple’s latest products and services, receive the best support from knowledgeable team members, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions. “With the opening of the newly expanded Apple Yas Mall, our team is ready to welcome even more of Abu Dhabi’s incredibly diverse and innovative community to this beautiful new space,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We look forward to continuing to bring the best of Apple to the UAE, and building on our history in the region.” Situated in a prime corner location at the mall’s town square, the store features a stunning curved glass exterior and integrates over 150 feet of glass throughout the storefront. Bianco Cristal floors and wood ceilings are used throughout the space, resembling similar materials found in other Apple Store locations around the world. Natural light easily flows inside with two large skylights sitting directly above six Ficus Nitida trees. Visitors will find the freestanding video wall and Forum positioned at the center of the store, which is home to free Today at Apple sessions. Led by Apple Creative Pros, these daily sessions provide creative inspiration, teach practical skills, and help participants go further with their products […] Apple Yas Mall includes 100 highly trained team members who collectively speak 33 languages and represent 32 nationalities. The diverse team has nearly doubled since the store originally opened in 2015, and more than half remains part of the team that will welcome customers to the new Apple Yas Mall location.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: