Edison Mail app now runs natively on M1 Macs for smoother performance

The latest app to start supporting M1 Macs is Edison Mail. With it, users will be able to experience email faster and smoother than before.

As announced in a blog post, the new version of Edison Mail supports M1 Macs, which means all of the Apple computers running the company’s own silicon can take advantage of a faster and smoother experience.

Edison Mail launched two years ago on the Mac App Store, and it wants to help you fight email overload and manage your inbox more efficiently.

For example, the app includes keyboard shortcuts so users can simplify their inbox setup, add unique preferences for swipe actions, and customize their inbox with multiple view pane options to read messages in a side panel.

“When our team created Edison Mail for Mac, our goal from the beginning was to make the app feel intuitive and comfortable, knowing that desktop users invest many hours of their day in their inbox, most of which is for work. The app’s UI, performance, and smart feature set reflect our mission to improve life for email users everywhere by helping them eliminate distractions, get through their inbox faster, and save time,” said Hetal Pandya, VP of Marketing at Edison Mail.

Edison Mail tries to reduce email overload thanks to its one-tap Unsubscribe button. The Block Sender feature, for example, permanently banishes unwanted individual email senders from your inbox, sending all of their messages straight to the trash in the future.

Last but not least, a focused inbox allows users to only check the email that matters to them. Smart folders menu helps you search, find, and reference your travel, bills, receipts, entertainment, and other information from work.

You can download Edison Mail here.

