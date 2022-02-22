9to5Rewards: 10% off Journey iPhone cases + iPhone 13 giveaway

We’ve teamed up with Alogic to giveaway an iPhone 13 this month to help celebrate the launch of its latest line of Journey cases for iPhone. Head below for a closer look and to enter the giveaway now. You can also get 10% off Journey cases with code JOURNEY10 for a limited time.

Journey cases for iPhone 13

Designed to protect, the new Journey lineup of iPhone cases can withstand falls of up to 6-ft (1.5m). They are also designed to age beautifully with high-quality leather that gets softer over time and gains a patina that gives each a unique look. They include very minimal branding for a clean and modern look. At just 0.07 inches at its edge, Alogic’s new Journey cases offer some of the slimmest leather options on the market. They also include a built-in array of magnets to conform to Apple’s MagSafe standards for a seamless experience with all MagSafe accessories.

You can get 10% off the new Journey cases for iPhone now for a limited time with code JOURNEY10.

How to enter:

For your chance to win Apple’s iPhone 13, enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for ALOGIC’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters. Be sure to share our giveaway on Facebook or Twitter & follow the company on Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries are open until Mar 3, 2022. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

Apple iPhone 13

