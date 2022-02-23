Apple adds Dutch voice recognition for Siri on HomePod with version 15.4 beta 4

There is more news regarding Siri and the latest HomePod 15.4 beta 4 as Apple is also adding Dutch voice recognition for the personal assistant on its smart speaker. With that, it seems like a matter of time until the company finally releases the HomePod mini in the Netherlands.

As first spotted by iCulture, Apple is adding Dutch voice recognition for Siri on the HomePod with the latest update. A few versions before that, with tvOS 15.2, Apple had already brought support to Dutch on the HomePod but lacked the voice recognition feature.

That said, it’s very weird that the company hasn’t launched the HomePod mini in the Netherlands yet.

With HomePod 15.3, Apple enabled multi-user support for users with Siri configured in Italian and also English spoken in India. Previously, with HomePod 15.2, the company added the same feature but for German speakers.

During the past year, Apple expanded the availability of the HomePod mini for many countries, such as Germany, Italy, Austria, New Zealand, and Ireland.

Apart from that, version 15.4 of HomePod will also bring a clever way to sign in to pesky captive Wi-Fi networks.

According to Apple, tvOS 15.4 will add captive Wi-Fi network support, which means you can use your iPhone or iPad to connect the Apple TV and HomePod to networks that need additional sign-in steps.

