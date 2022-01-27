tvOS 15.4 has a clever way to sign in to pesky captive Wi-Fi networks on Apple TV

- Jan. 27th 2022 10:47 am PT

Apple just released the first beta of tvOS 15.4 this Thursday. With that, the company is finally bringing a new feature to the Apple TV, which didn’t see anything major with the latest software update.

According to Apple, tvOS 15.4 will add captive Wi-Fi network support, which means you can use your iPhone or iPad to connect the Apple TV to networks that need additional sign-in steps. The company explains in the release notes:

Captive Wi-Fi network support on tvOS allows you to use your iPhone or iPad to connect your Apple TV to networks that need additional sign-in steps, like at hotels or dorms. (8351052)

This feature will make Apple TV users’ life easier. If you like to travel and carry with you your Apple set-top box, instead of logging your credentials to a hotel Smart TV or having trouble connecting to networks that require additional sign-in steps, you’ll be able to use your iPhone or iPad to help you with that.

tvOS 15.4’s captive Wi-Fi network support will also come in handy if you take your Apple TV to a presentation and need to log in to a company’s network, or even public Wi-Fi.

Apart from that, Apple is adding a few new tweaks for developers regarding StoreKit with tvOS 15.4. For example, SKTestSession has three new methods to simulate a subscription requiring price increase consent, simulate consenting to a pending price increase, and simulate declining a price increase in automated tests.

You can read all tvOS 15.4 beta 1 release notes here.

If you spot any changes in the new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac

