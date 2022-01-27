Apple releases first betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to developers

Following the release of iOS 15.3 to the public earlier this week, Apple is now continuing the beta testing process. The company is rolling out the first betas of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and watchOS 8.5 to developers now. Head below for the full details and build numbers for these releases.

Today’s new release of iOS 15.4 beta 1 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.4 beta 1 is 19E5209h.

The obvious hope was that the new round of betas from Apple today includes support for Universal Control. This feature, originally announced at WWDC in June, was slated to be released sometime last fall, but was ultimately delayed until 2022. This feature will presumably require the latest betas for iPadOS and macOS Monterey.

We’ll spend the next several hours diving into these betas to find out what’s new. Hopefully, they include some feature-rich enhancements. In addition to Universal Control, we’re also still waiting on Apple to roll out support for storing digital IDs in Apple Wallet as well. iOS 15.3 was released to the public on Wednesday with a handful of notable security improvements, but no new user-facing features.

Here are all of the new betas rolling out today:

iOS 15.4 (Build number: 19E5209h)

iPadOS 15.4 (Build number: 19E5209h)

macOS 12.3 (Build number: 21E5196i)

watchOS 8.5 (Build number: 19T5212h)

tvOS 15.4 and HomePodOS 15.4 (Build number: 19L5409j)

If you spot any changes in the new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: