Thursday’s best deals: 12.9-inch iPad Pro $319 off, OtterBox iPhone 13 MagSafe case sale, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a 2020 iPad Pro clearance event at Woot with up to $319 in savings. That’s alongside a 30% off OtterBox sale with iPhone 13 MagSafe cases and this Belkin 15W MagSafe charger at $138. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot clears out prev-gen. 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Today only, Woot is discounting Apple’s previous-generation 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro with up to $319 in savings. Prime members will score free shipping, which will run you $6 otherwise. Leading the way is the 128GB Wi-Fi model at $830. Down from the original $999 price tag, this is $20 below our previous mention and marks a new all-time low at $169 off.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro still delivers plenty of value despite not being the new M1 model, especially thanks to today’s discounts. It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 128GB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

OtterBox takes up to 30% off iPhone 13 MagSafe cases

Today, OtterBox is launching a new up to 30% off sale to start March with some of the best prices yet across some of its best-selling cases and accessories. Ranging from iPhone 13 covers to cases for Google’s Pixel 6, you’ll score free shipping on orders over $50. Our top pick is the iPhone 13 Pro Defender XT case at $60. Down from $75, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while marking the best we’ve seen since a launch discount back in September.

Available in three different styles, this rugged OtterBox iPhone 13 MagSafe case provides more protection than your average cover with a build that’s comprised of 50% recycled materials. MagSafe support allows for convenient charging passthrough, and there are some of the usual more rugged features like port covers for keeping dust and water out, an antimicrobial cover, and a raised lip around the front for keeping your screen safe. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Belkin 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger hits second-best Amazon price

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $138. Marking the best price from the retailer in nearly a year, today’s offer is the second-best Amazon offer to date at $12 off and quite the rare offer in the first place. We haven’t seen too many discounts overall on the charger, making today’s offer even more notable.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand for iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck as well as the secondary 5W Qi pad which rests at the base of the assembly for topping off AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

