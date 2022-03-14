Ted Lasso wins Critics Choice ‘Best Comedy Series’ award, best comedy actor, and more

The Ted Lasso wins keep coming, as the Apple TV+ show picked up a total of four awards last night, including Best Comedy – beating seven other nominated shows.

The wins take Apple’s hit show to a total of seven Critics Choice awards over two years …

Ted Lasso won in four categories:

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis

Best Comedy Supporting Actress: Hannah Waddingham

Best Comedy Supporting Actor: Brett Goldstein

The show also won the first three of those awards last year, notching up a total of seven wins in the two years the show has been running.

Ted Lasso is currently filming season three in the UK, so many of the cast were at a special satellite London ceremony.

Variety reports that Waddingham used her speech to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Waddingham accepted the award, standing alongside Goldstein and Juno Temple, and used the moment to remember the crisis in Ukraine. “It would be remiss of us to not throw the focus to the most important thing that is happening in the world at the moment,” Waddingham said, getting emotional. “Our beautiful brothers and sisters, and for me more importantly, the babies in the Ukraine that are being utterly decimated at the moment from this putrid, putrid torrent of abuse.” She continued: “Please think of them as much as you can and give as much as you can. We are so grateful for this [award], but may this stop. May this stop, please.”

She also told People TV what the reaction to the show meant to her.

The actress also said she’s trying to soak up all the love the show has received — both from critics and fans. “It is such a beautiful thing that Ted Lasso has brought into all our lives. You guys think that Ted Lasso is a beautiful thing that we brought into your life, but the reaction is just heavenly for us,” she said. “When you do a show, you don’t know what it’s going to bring to your life. And this one has had a real seismic change to our lives.”

