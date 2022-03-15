Apple will soon require developers to submit apps to the App Store using Xcode 13

Apple on Tuesday sent a reminder to developers about an upcoming change in the requirements for submitting apps to the App Store. Starting April 25, 2022, all apps created for Apple’s platforms must be built with Xcode 13 – the latest version of the SDK available.

As noted by the company, Xcode 13 includes the SDKs for the latest versions of its operating systems, which includes iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey. This way, Apple will only accept new apps that are compatible with the latest iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS versions available to users.

Since developers will now have to build their apps using Xcode 13, they can take advantage of new APIs that were introduced with iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, such as SwiftUI, ARKit 5, Safari Extensions for iOS, ShazamKit, and SharePlay.

Make the most of the exciting features in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 to offer even more intuitive and valuable user experiences. Improve your app’s performance by refactoring your code to take advantage of asynchronous functions in Swift. And with the latest updates to SwiftUI, you can enhance your apps with new features, such as improved list views, better search experiences, and support for control focus areas.

It’s worth noting that, while apps must be built with the latest version of Xcode, they can still support older versions of Apple’s operating systems such as iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.

More details can be found on the Apple Developer website.

