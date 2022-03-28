CODA wins Best Picture: Apple becomes first streaming service to get Oscars top prize

Benjamin Mayo

- Mar. 28th 2022 12:03 am PT

0

The Apple TV+ movie CODA today picked up three awards at the Oscars, including the prestigious Best Picture top honors. Apple acquired the movie out of Sundance back in January 2021.

In just its second year of eligibility, Apple has beat out the competition to become the first streaming service to win the Best Picture prize. CODA also won for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur).

CODA premiered at Sundance 2021 as a festival favorite, and Apple secured streaming rights in a record-setting $25m deal. Although Apple initially tried to buy out worldwide rights, the distribution rights to the film had already been sold to regional distributors in some countries before the Sundance bidding war, which is why CODA is not available on Apple TV+ in all markets.

Nevertheless, the film was not a clear shot for awards success from the beginning. Although it performed well at Sundance, critical reviews were somewhat mixed and Apple premiered the film in August 2021, months earlier than the typical timeframe where studios release films aiming for Academy recognition.

However, the feel-good flick gradually picked up nominations and wins at other industry awards shows, and CODA became an Oscar frontrunner in the last few weeks, competing against Netflix’s dramatic-if-more-controversial feature The Power of the Dog. It certainly seemed like 2022 would be the year that the Academy’s stigma around streaming would finally fall away. Sure enough, CODA ultimately won out.

Although awards are somewhat of a meaningless metric in the scheme of things, Apple is of course be thrilled to get the milestone of Best Picture before any other service managed it. Whilst Apple TV+ subscriber numbers continue to grow slowly, the company has achieved outsize awards recognition in television (largely driven by the comedy hit Ted Lasso) and now film, thanks to CODA.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.