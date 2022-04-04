Best affordable iPhone plans for 2022

If you’re looking for a better deal on your cellular plan, checking out some of growing pre-paid options is great idea. Below we’ll look at 7 of the best cheap iPhone plans with valuable features like free trials, free activation, and no contracts from as little as $10 per month without giving up good coverage.
There are definitely benefits to paying a premium for US carriers’ flagship plans like having mostly unlimited data, priority speeds in congested areas, and extras like free entertainment services.
But if you’re looking to slash your carrier bill while keeping reliable coverage, there are more choices than ever, especially pre-paid plans backed by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon’s solid networks.
And one of the handy options is T-Mobile and Verizon/Visble offering free eSIM trials for iPhone. That means you can instantly test out their networks before committing to changing carriers.
Most of the carriers below sell new devices or allow you to bring your own iPhone or other smartphone, but make sure to check compatibility for your specific device.
Table of contents
Best cheap iPhone plans
T-Mobile Connect
T-Mobile Connect offers some of the most affordable pre-paid plans out there with its latest starting from just $10 and the top plan running $35 per month.
- Runs on the T-Mobile network including 5G
- Plans range from 1 to 12GB for data for $10-$35/month
- Speeds only throttled after 50GB of monthly data
- No contract or credit check
Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile offers plans with 4G/5G data starting from $15/month.
- Works on the T-Mobile network including 5G
- 4 to 15GB data as well as unlimited data on 3, 6 or 12-month prepaid plans
- Speeds throttled after 35GB of 5G/4G data on unlimited plans
- 5GB mobile hotspot on unlimited plans
- Free SIM card or activate service instantly with eSIM
- Bring your existing phone or buy a new one
- No contract and taxes + fees included
Consumer Cellular
Consumer Cellular has built a reputation for solid customer service along with good coverage by using multiple carrier networks. It offers cheap iPhone plans from $20/month.
- Runs on AT&T and T-Mobile networks including 5G
- Plans from $20/month up to $55/month for unlimited
- Speeds throttled after 50GB of monthly data
- No contracts
- AARP members get 5% discount
Visible
Visible is owned by Verizon and operates on its nationwide network. One of the handy features here is a free 15-day eSIM trial for iPhone users (e.g. instant setup for the trial via the App Store).
- Runs on the Verizon network including 5G
- Single-line unlimited plan from $25-40/month, taxes and fees included
- 15-day free trial (with eSIM option for iPhone)
- No activation fee or annual contract
- Includes unlimited data, talk, and text (5G capped at 200 Mbps)
- Includes unlimited hotspot at 5 Mbps speeds
Ting
Ting – owned by Dish Network – runs on both T-Mobile and Verizon’s towers with cheap iPhone plans starting from $15/month.
- Works on T-Mobile and Verizon’s network including 5G
- Plans range from $15 to $45/month
- Hotspot included
- No data overage charges
- Add an extra GB of data for $5 as needed
- Unused data carries over
Cricket Wireless
Cricket was purchased by AT&T back in 2014 and offers plans starting from $30/month.
- Works on the AT&T network including 5G
- Plans from $30 to $60/month for the top unlimited plan
- No throttling on top unlimited plan
- 15GB hotspot with top unlimited plan
- Discounts as you add more lines
- No annual contract and montly taxes included in price
Google Fi
Google offers its Fi mobile plans from as low as $30/month with no activation fee:
- Uses T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular networks including 5G
- 3 plans to choose from: Flexible (build your own) Simply Unlimited, and Unlimited Plus
- Speeds throttled after 15GB on flexible plan or 22GB on unlmited plans
- Hotspot included with flexible and Unlimited Plus plans
- No activation fee or contract
Best cheap iPhone plans wrap-up
Whether you’re looking for a cheap iPhone plan with minimal data or still want unlimited data without paying as much as you are now, the 7 pre-paid options above should cover just about everyone.
Along with the seamless eSIM trials from T-Mobile and Verizon/Visible and the carrier coverage maps, you can check out the indpendent Opensignal app to better compare carrier coverage.
