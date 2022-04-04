Best affordable iPhone plans for 2022

If you’re looking for a better deal on your cellular plan, checking out some of growing pre-paid options is great idea. Below we’ll look at 7 of the best cheap iPhone plans with valuable features like free trials, free activation, and no contracts from as little as $10 per month without giving up good coverage.

There are definitely benefits to paying a premium for US carriers’ flagship plans like having mostly unlimited data, priority speeds in congested areas, and extras like free entertainment services.

But if you’re looking to slash your carrier bill while keeping reliable coverage, there are more choices than ever, especially pre-paid plans backed by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon’s solid networks.

And one of the handy options is T-Mobile and Verizon/Visble offering free eSIM trials for iPhone. That means you can instantly test out their networks before committing to changing carriers.

Most of the carriers below sell new devices or allow you to bring your own iPhone or other smartphone, but make sure to check compatibility for your specific device.

Best cheap iPhone plans

T-Mobile Connect offers some of the most affordable pre-paid plans out there with its latest starting from just $10 and the top plan running $35 per month.

Runs on the T-Mobile network including 5G

Plans range from 1 to 12GB for data for $10-$35/month

Speeds only throttled after 50GB of monthly data

No contract or credit check

Mint Mobile offers plans with 4G/5G data starting from $15/month.

Works on the T-Mobile network including 5G

4 to 15GB data as well as unlimited data on 3, 6 or 12-month prepaid plans

Speeds throttled after 35GB of 5G/4G data on unlimited plans

5GB mobile hotspot on unlimited plans

Free SIM card or activate service instantly with eSIM

Bring your existing phone or buy a new one

No contract and taxes + fees included

Consumer Cellular has built a reputation for solid customer service along with good coverage by using multiple carrier networks. It offers cheap iPhone plans from $20/month.

Runs on AT&T and T-Mobile networks including 5G

Plans from $20/month up to $55/month for unlimited

Speeds throttled after 50GB of monthly data

No contracts

AARP members get 5% discount

Visible is owned by Verizon and operates on its nationwide network. One of the handy features here is a free 15-day eSIM trial for iPhone users (e.g. instant setup for the trial via the App Store).

Runs on the Verizon network including 5G

Single-line unlimited plan from $25-40/month, taxes and fees included

15-day free trial (with eSIM option for iPhone)

No activation fee or annual contract

Includes unlimited data, talk, and text (5G capped at 200 Mbps)

Includes unlimited hotspot at 5 Mbps speeds

Ting – owned by Dish Network – runs on both T-Mobile and Verizon’s towers with cheap iPhone plans starting from $15/month.

Works on T-Mobile and Verizon’s network including 5G

Plans range from $15 to $45/month

Hotspot included

No data overage charges

Add an extra GB of data for $5 as needed

Unused data carries over

Cricket was purchased by AT&T back in 2014 and offers plans starting from $30/month.

Works on the AT&T network including 5G

Plans from $30 to $60/month for the top unlimited plan

No throttling on top unlimited plan

15GB hotspot with top unlimited plan

Discounts as you add more lines

No annual contract and montly taxes included in price

Google offers its Fi mobile plans from as low as $30/month with no activation fee:

Uses T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular networks including 5G 3 plans to choose from: Flexible (build your own) Simply Unlimited, and Unlimited Plus

Speeds throttled after 15GB on flexible plan or 22GB on unlmited plans

Hotspot included with flexible and Unlimited Plus plans

No activation fee or contract

Best cheap iPhone plans wrap-up

Whether you’re looking for a cheap iPhone plan with minimal data or still want unlimited data without paying as much as you are now, the 7 pre-paid options above should cover just about everyone.

Along with the seamless eSIM trials from T-Mobile and Verizon/Visible and the carrier coverage maps, you can check out the indpendent Opensignal app to better compare carrier coverage.

