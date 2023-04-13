5G home internet comparison: T-Mobile vs Verizon on price, speed, incentives

5G home internet competition in the US is heating up with T-Mobile and Verizon offering some big incentives to attract customers. Follow along for speed, pricing, and all the fine details for each provider in our 5G home internet comparison.

Update 4/13/23: Verizon has upped its incentives and is giving away a free Xbox Series S or $200 Home Depot gift card for new Home Plus customers in addition to the $500 early termination fee credit.

And T-Mobile offers a $50 gift card plus up to $750 in early termination fee coverage with new plans. Read on for all the details…

Background

It’s been about two years since Verizon and T-Mobile launched their 5G home internet services and they’re both continuing to expand at a consistent pace and battling with affordable pricing and solid incentives.

AT&T doesn’t have 5G home internet, but it does offer 4G home internet for rural customers and businesses. While it lags far behind Verizon and T-Mobile across the board, we’ll include it in the comparisons below for reference.

If you have the option to get fixed fiber optic or cable internet, that’s usually going to be the most consistent and highest-performing option. However, in many cases, 5G Home Internet can be convenient with no contract, no data caps, and self-installation. It can also be a great backup option to your wired internet.

5G home internet comparison: T-Mobile vs Verizon

Speeds

Verizon offers the fastest potential speeds for both downloads and uploads, while T-Mobile‘s service is more widely available.

With both, keep in mind that your average 5G speeds will vary based on your location and coverage. And yep, AT&T’s 4G home internet is abysmally slow.

5G home internet T-Mobile Verizon AT&T (4G only) Download speeds 33 to 182 Mbps 85 to 1,000 Mbps 10 to 25 Mbps Upload speeds 8 to 25 Mbps 10 to 50 Mbps up to 1 Mbps

One more detail, to get access to the 300-1,000 Mbps download speeds with Verizon, you’ll need to pick its 5G Home Plus plan.

Pricing, setup, fine details

Both T-Mobile and Verizon are offering very affordable pricing, particularly for customers who bundle an eligible cellular plan. That brings T-Mobile’s 5G home internet down to $30/month and Verizon’s is even cheaper at $25/month.

Even if you don’t have your smartphone service through either of them, the plans are still affordable with T-Mobile and Verizon both at $50/month with autopay ($70/month for Verizon’s Home Plus with autopay).

5G home internet details T-Mobile Verizon AT&T (4G only) Price with cellular plan $30/month $25-35/month $59.99/month Price without cellular plan $50/month $50-70/month $69.99/month Taxes and fees Included Included Extra Contract ❌ ❌ ❌ Data cap ❌ ❌ 350 GB Installation fee ❌ ❌ $99 Self-setup ✅ ✅ ❌ Price lock Lifetime 2-3 years ❌

AT&T’s offering is not only more expensive, but much slower, has a data cap, and requires a $99 installation.

Incentives

Both T-Mobile and Verizon have a tempting list of incentives to get customers to leave traditional broadband providers.

Both make it free to switch by covering early termination fees, having free trials, and throwing in extra perks like a gift card or a free Xbox.

5G home internet incentives T-Mobile Verizon AT&T Free trial ✅ – 15 day ✅ – 30 day ❌ $ for early termination fees Up to $750 Up to $500 ❌ T-Mobile Tuesday perks ✅ ❌ ❌ $50 Mastercard gift card ✅ ❌ ❌ Free Xbox Series S or $200 Home Depot gift card ❌ ✅ ❌

Verizon is going bigger with the latest incentives with the free Xbox Series S or a $200 Home Depot gift card for new 5G Home Plus plans. However, T-Mobile offers the most for early termination fees plus a $50 Mastercard gift card.

5G home internet availability

With the Uncarrier:

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available in most US states covering over 50 million households

Keep in mind availability can vary even within the same city

Check your T-Mobile 5G Home availability

And:

Verizon 5G Home Internet is available in most US states covering over 30 million households

Like T-Mobile, Verizon’s availability can vary even within the same city

Check your Verizon 5G Home availability

5G home internet comparison wrap-up

With T-Mobile and Verizon both working hard on compelling 5G home internet service, consumers benefit from affordable pricing, free trials, no contracts, and more. Hopefully, this year we’ll see AT&T officially enter the 5G home internet space which will bring more choice and competition.

At this point, if you’re unhappy with your broadband provider, doing a risk-free trial with T-Mobile or Verizon’s 5G home internet is easy, and you can even try it out alongside your existing internet.

It’s hard to say if there’s a clear winner between T-Mobile and Verizon. But if you already have one of the carriers for your phone plan, it makes sense to do a trial with that one first.

T-Mobile pros:

Greater availability and a lifetime price lock

Verizon pros:

Cheaper price for bundlers and faster overall speeds

Check out if T-Mobile or Verizon‘s 5G home internet is available in your area.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials: