5G home internet comparison: T-Mobile vs Verizon on price, speed, incentives

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 13 2023 - 10:05 am PT
27 Comments
5G home internet competition in the US is heating up with T-Mobile and Verizon offering some big incentives to attract customers. Follow along for speed, pricing, and all the fine details for each provider in our 5G home internet comparison.

Update 4/13/23: Verizon has upped its incentives and is giving away a free Xbox Series S or $200 Home Depot gift card for new Home Plus customers in addition to the $500 early termination fee credit.

And T-Mobile offers a $50 gift card plus up to $750 in early termination fee coverage with new plans. Read on for all the details…

Table of contents

Background

It’s been about two years since Verizon and T-Mobile launched their 5G home internet services and they’re both continuing to expand at a consistent pace and battling with affordable pricing and solid incentives.

AT&T doesn’t have 5G home internet, but it does offer 4G home internet for rural customers and businesses. While it lags far behind Verizon and T-Mobile across the board, we’ll include it in the comparisons below for reference.

If you have the option to get fixed fiber optic or cable internet, that’s usually going to be the most consistent and highest-performing option. However, in many cases, 5G Home Internet can be convenient with no contract, no data caps, and self-installation. It can also be a great backup option to your wired internet.

5G home internet comparison: T-Mobile vs Verizon

5G home internet T-Mobile
5G home internet comparison Verizon

Speeds

Verizon offers the fastest potential speeds for both downloads and uploads, while T-Mobile‘s service is more widely available.

With both, keep in mind that your average 5G speeds will vary based on your location and coverage. And yep, AT&T’s 4G home internet is abysmally slow.

5G home internetT-MobileVerizonAT&T (4G only)
Download speeds33 to 182 Mbps85 to 1,000 Mbps10 to 25 Mbps
Upload speeds8 to 25 Mbps10 to 50 Mbpsup to 1 Mbps

One more detail, to get access to the 300-1,000 Mbps download speeds with Verizon, you’ll need to pick its 5G Home Plus plan.

Pricing, setup, fine details

Both T-Mobile and Verizon are offering very affordable pricing, particularly for customers who bundle an eligible cellular plan. That brings T-Mobile’s 5G home internet down to $30/month and Verizon’s is even cheaper at $25/month.

Even if you don’t have your smartphone service through either of them, the plans are still affordable with T-Mobile and Verizon both at $50/month with autopay ($70/month for Verizon’s Home Plus with autopay).

5G home internet detailsT-MobileVerizonAT&T (4G only)
Price with cellular plan$30/month$25-35/month$59.99/month
Price without cellular plan$50/month$50-70/month$69.99/month
Taxes and feesIncludedIncludedExtra
Contract
Data cap350 GB
Installation fee$99
Self-setup
Price lockLifetime2-3 years

AT&T’s offering is not only more expensive, but much slower, has a data cap, and requires a $99 installation.

Incentives

5G Home Internet comparison incentives Verizon

Both T-Mobile and Verizon have a tempting list of incentives to get customers to leave traditional broadband providers.

Both make it free to switch by covering early termination fees, having free trials, and throwing in extra perks like a gift card or a free Xbox.

5G home internet incentivesT-MobileVerizonAT&T
Free trial✅ – 15 day✅ – 30 day
$ for early termination feesUp to $750Up to $500
T-Mobile Tuesday perks
$50 Mastercard gift card
Free Xbox Series S or $200 Home Depot gift card

Verizon is going bigger with the latest incentives with the free Xbox Series S or a $200 Home Depot gift card for new 5G Home Plus plans. However, T-Mobile offers the most for early termination fees plus a $50 Mastercard gift card.

5G home internet availability

With the Uncarrier:

And:

  • Verizon 5G Home Internet is available in most US states covering over 30 million households
  • Like T-Mobile, Verizon’s availability can vary even within the same city
  • Check your Verizon 5G Home availability

5G home internet comparison wrap-up

With T-Mobile and Verizon both working hard on compelling 5G home internet service, consumers benefit from affordable pricing, free trials, no contracts, and more. Hopefully, this year we’ll see AT&T officially enter the 5G home internet space which will bring more choice and competition.

At this point, if you’re unhappy with your broadband provider, doing a risk-free trial with T-Mobile or Verizon’s 5G home internet is easy, and you can even try it out alongside your existing internet.

Top comment by TampaMike

Liked by 2 people
One important detail to track for many is bridge mode capability. For me, using T-Mobile's service isn't an option because their equipment does not support bridge mode. As far as I know, you are limited to their WiFi device....which doesn't work for a large home. I would want to use my existing UniFi system.
View all comments

It’s hard to say if there’s a clear winner between T-Mobile and Verizon. But if you already have one of the carriers for your phone plan, it makes sense to do a trial with that one first.

T-Mobile pros:

  • Greater availability and a lifetime price lock

Verizon pros:

  • Cheaper price for bundlers and faster overall speeds

Check out if T-Mobile or Verizon‘s 5G home internet is available in your area.

