Verizon entices 5G Home Internet customers with free HomePod

5G home internet competition has been strong between Verizon and T-Mobile over the last couple of years and AT&T finally entered the market last month. Now Verizon is upping its incentive for new customers to a free Apple HomePod.

Verizon and T-Mobile have been offering a range of enticing incentives to attract customer to their 5G home internet offerings like no data caps, no contracts, free trials, free self-installation, and pricing from $30/month. That’s on top of extra bonuses like paying for early termination fees and gift cards.

Now Verizon is offering its most generous bonus yet with a free HomePod for new 5G Home Internet customers. Customers can pick a $200 Verizon Gift Card instead. But if you could use a HomePod, that’s a $300 value.

Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is now available for over 30 million homes in the US. Here are some of the key features:

Speeds up to 1 Gbps from Verizon

Free 30-day trial

No contract and price guarantee (2 or 3 years depending on plan)

No data cap

Free self-installation with no equipment charges

Pricing from $35 or $45/month with an eligible Verizon mobile plan – $60+/month without ($45 plan required for a free HomePod).

Verizon free HomePod fine print

One important detail, to get the free HomePod, you’ll need to sign up for Verizon’s 5G Home Plus plan that runs $45/month with a mobile plan and $80/month without.

But on the bright side, that includes up to gigabit speeds and a 3-year price lock. The new offer is available through November 8, 2023. Here’s the fine print:

HomePod: Offer valid thru 11.8.23. For new home internet customers who activate and maintain eligible 5G Home Plus services in good standing for 65 days and redeem offer w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 3.18.24, whichever is first. Verizon reserves the right to charge back the value of the Apple device on promotion if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. One offer per eligible Verizon account.

For an in-depth look at the different 5G home options on the market, check out our full comparison: