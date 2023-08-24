5G home internet competition in the US is heating up with T-Mobile and Verizon offering some big incentives to attract customers. And now AT&T has entered the market. Follow along for speed, pricing, and all the fine details for each provider in our 5G home internet comparison.

Update 8/24/23: AT&T has officially launched its 5G home service called “Internet Air.” The charts and details below have been updated to include all the latest information.

Background

It’s been a couple of years since Verizon and T-Mobile launched their 5G home internet services and they’re both continuing to expand and battling with affordable pricing and solid incentives.

After sitting on the sidelines offering just a 4G home internet for rural customers and businesses for years, AT&T has launched its 5G home service in 16 major metro areas as of August 2023.

If you have the option to get fixed fiber optic or cable internet, that’s usually going to be the most consistent and highest-performing option. However, in many cases, 5G home internet can be convenient with no contract, no data caps, and self-installation. It can also be a great backup option to your wired internet.

5G home internet comparison: T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T

Speeds

Verizon offers the fastest potential speeds for both downloads and uploads, while T-Mobile‘s service is more widely available.

With both, keep in mind that your average 5G speeds will vary based on your location and coverage.

AT&T’s 5G home internet is a big improvement over its previous 4G and DSL services but it’s the slowest of the three.

5G home internet T-Mobile Verizon AT&T Download speeds 72 to 245 Mbps 85 to 1,000 Mbps 40 to 140 Mbps Upload speeds 15 to 31 Mbps 10 to 50 Mbps 5 to 25 Mbps

One more detail, to get access to the 300-1,000 Mbps download speeds with Verizon, you’ll need to pick its 5G Home Plus plan.

Pricing, setup, fine details

All three carriers offer affordable pricing, particularly for customers who bundle an eligible cellular plan. That brings T-Mobile’s 5G home internet down to $30-40/month, Verizon’s is $35-45/month, and AT&T is priced at $35/month.

5G home internet details T-Mobile Verizon AT&T Price with cellular plan $30-40/month $35-45/month $35/month Price without cellular plan $50/month $60-80/month $55/month Taxes and fees Included Included Extra Contract ❌ ❌ ❌ Data cap ❌ ❌ ❌ Installation fee ❌ ❌ ❌ Self-setup ✅ ✅ ✅ Price lock Lifetime 2-3 years 1+ year

Even if you don’t have your smartphone service through one of the providers, the plans are still relatively affordable with pricing between $50-80/month. Verizon’s prices recently increased and are the highest among the three.

Incentives

Both T-Mobile and Verizon have a tempting list of incentives to get customers to leave traditional broadband providers.

Both make it free to switch by covering early termination fees, and throwing in extra perks like a gift card or NFL Sunday Ticket.

All three providers offer free trials between 7 and 30 days.

5G home internet incentives T-Mobile Verizon AT&T Free trial ✅ – 15 day ✅ – 30 day ✅ – 7 day $ for early termination fees Up to $750 Up to $500 ❌ T-Mobile Tuesday perks ✅ ❌ ❌ $50 Mastercard gift card ✅ ❌ ❌ Free NFL Sunday Ticket or Chromebook ❌ ✅ ❌

Verizon is going bigger with the latest incentives with the free NFL Sunday Ticket or a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for new 5G Home Plus plans. However, T-Mobile offers the most for early termination fees plus a $50 Mastercard gift card.

5G home internet availability

With the Uncarrier:

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available in most US states covering over 50 million households

Keep in mind availability can vary even within the same city

Check your T-Mobile 5G Home availability

And:

Verizon 5G Home Internet is available in most US states covering over 30 million households

Like T-Mobile, Verizon’s availability can vary even within the same city

Check your Verizon 5G Home availability

AT&T hasn’t shared how many homes its service is covering, but it’s available for now in 16 major metro areas.

Check your AT&T Internet Air availability

Keep in mind availability can vary even within the same city

5G home internet comparison wrap-up

With all three major carriers working on compelling 5G home internet service, consumers benefit from affordable pricing, free trials, no contracts, and more.

At this point, if you’re unhappy with your broadband provider, doing a risk-free trial is easy, and you can even try it out alongside your existing internet.

T-Mobile and Verizon are definitely offering more compelling services overall when it comes to performance, incentives, and price. But it’s good to see AT&T jumping in.

T-Mobile pros:

Greater availability, lifetime price lock, most affordable price

Verizon pros:

Fastest speeds

AT&T pros:

Good for existing AT&T wireless customers who get Internet Air at $35/month

To start a free trial, check out if T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T’s 5G home internet is available in your area.

