The toughest competition for the latest and greatest AirPods is from Apple

AirPods 3 launched last October. With a brand new design, Spatial Audio technology, and a $50 price increase, these wireless earbuds try to bring the original AirPods experience to another level. But are they as magical as the first version was?

AirPods changed the way people use wireless earbuds. With instant connection and great sound quality, AirPods also got the impressive feature of understanding when you take one earbud out and also made it possible to connect your AirPods automatically with any Apple device associated with your ID.

With the AirPods 3, Apple was able to improve the sound quality, the instant recognition of whether they were in your ears, and so much more. That said, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently reported that sales of AirPods 3 aren’t as good as they should be, with Apple cutting orders for this product by over 30% for the second and third quarters of this year.

Kuo explained that demand for AirPods 3 is “significantly weaker” than AirPods 2 due to the “failed product segmentation strategy.”

AirPods 3 orders for 2-3Q22 have been cut by 30%+. Due to the failed product segmentation strategy, demand for AirPods 3 is significantly weaker than for AirPods 2. AirPods Pro may get discontinued after Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 in 2H22 to avoid repeating the same mistake. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 5, 2022

Different from the original AirPods and its second generation, which Apple only kept selling the second one, the company has a more diverse lineup made of the second and third generations, as well as Pro and Max models.

With great deals regarding AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, is it justifiable to buy AirPods 3 at the moment?

Are AirPods 3 worth the money?

So far, I have had the greatest experience with AirPods 3. I do enjoy AirPods Pro, but for casual listening and working out, the third-generation AirPods are a killer. I don’t feel them in my ear, they have a secure fit, and their sound improved a lot. With better bass and Spatial Audio technology, I can enjoy my favorite albums without losing a beat.

I also think AirPods 3 are great wireless earbuds for calls and virtual meetings. With extended battery life, I don’t need to worry about participating in lots of meetings throughout the afternoon. Another selling point for these buds is the MagSafe compatibility – it’s so much easier to put them down to charge wirelessly and know that they are really charging.

Last but not least, AirPods 3 also hint at a technology the future AirPods Pro 2 could have, which is the skin-detect sensor. This could be used for health monitoring on these rumored wireless earbuds.

What Apple should do to improve sales?

While I praise Apple for giving users so many choices regarding AirPods, I think AirPods 3 will feel like a better deal a few months from now. I strongly believe AirPods Pro 2 will cost more than the current model. Not only that, but I also think Apple will take AirPods 2 out of the lineup.

If these changes occur, AirPods 3 will become the entry model for those who want Apple’s wireless earbuds – and they won’t be disappointed. With Spatial Audio, more battery life, and MagSafe capabilities, people will also discover better deals at other retailers, such as Amazon.

Do you have AirPods 3, how do you feel about them? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

