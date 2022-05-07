These are some of the best Apple Arcade games to enjoy in 2022

Whether you just bought the new M1 iPad Air, iPhone SE, or other Apple product with a screen, you probably got an Apple Arcade three months free trial. If you’re just thinking about experiencing this gaming service or planning to come back to it, here are some of the best games you can enjoy right now.

Apple Arcade features more than 200 original games. Last year, Apple added a bunch of “iOS classic” games, bringing Angry Birds, Fruit Ninja, and many others back to a new life thanks to its subscription service. Being a fan of Apple Arcade, here are the games I can’t stop playing.

Mini Motorways

This is an Apple Arcade game all about drawing the roads that support a growing city. As the game developer says “build a road network, one road at a time, to create a bustling metropolis. Redesign your city to keep the traffic flowing, and carefully manage upgrades to meet the changing demands.”

But what impresses me the most is that the app is always being updated by the developers. There’s a new Challenge Mode, more maps than ever, and even new and improved colorblind options. You can download the game here.

Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain

For those who love Alto’s adventures, the developer Snowman recently released a remastered version of the first game for Apple Arcades. As you join Alto and his friends on this endless snowboarding odyssey, existing and new players will have the opportunity to rescue runaway llamas, grind rooftops, and leap over terrifying chasms, all while braving the ever-changing elements and seeking out secrets long hidden within the mountain.

This game offers 20 brand new goals apart from the original ones, new series of never before seen set pieces, and all the beauty of the gameplay combined with the fully dynamic lighting and weather effects. You can download the game here.

Grindstone

Grindstone feels like my Candy Crush-like Apple Arcade game. I can’t get enough of the addicting phases, the increase of difficulty between levels, and never-ending updates with more content to explore.

Grindstone is a game of sword-slashing puzzle battles. Users can choose their weapons, potions, and more on this Apple Arcade title:

It’ll take sharp puzzle skills and an even sharper blade to cleave your way through the swarms of bloodthirsty Creeps dwelling within Grindstone’s dungeons. Battle bosses, loot resources, discover long-lost blueprints for powerful gear, all while cleaving the innards from your deadly foes! Now with more than 200 levels of intense puzzle-battling madness!

You can download it here.

Badland Party

If you love the Badland franchise, you’ll certainly love this online multiplayer experience – which you can also take advantage of by yourself, if you want. In this Apple Arcade game, you’ll need to survive through multiple new worlds, take down giant machines in boss fights, co-operate to solve multiplayer puzzles, roll, fly, swim, and dive through the lush world of Badland and help save the Clones.

As I just started playing it, I must say I’ve been delighted for experiencing again a Badland game. With easy-to-get controls and frequent checkpoints, all users can have a good time with this title. You can download the game here.

Monument Valley 2+

Another franchise I always loved was Monument Valley. Having the possibility to revisit one of the best titles ever made for iOS is amazing. Embark on this mother and her child’s journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways, and exploring the stunning environments while manipulating the architecture to guide them on their way.

Whether it’s been forever since you last played this game or you’re experiencing it for the first time, this is for sure one of the Apple Arcade titles to give a try. You can download it here.

Apple Arcade wrap up

There are more than 200 games available on Apple Arcade, these are only five of the titles I’ve been enjoying recently.

How’s your experience with Apple Arcade so far, what are your favorite titles? Share your thoughts down in the comment section.

