Apple announces iCloud Documents and Data is finally part of iCloud Drive

Introduced in 2014, iCloud Documents and Data was a system that automatically synchronized data from different apps and made them available across a wide array of devices. Now, Apple has announced that this service was discontinued and it’s now part of iCloud Drive.

On a support page (via MacRumors), the company explains that iCloud Documents and Data no longer exists:

iCloud Documents and Data, our legacy document syncing service, has been discontinued and replaced by iCloud Drive. If you used iCloud Documents and Data, your account has been migrated to iCloud Drive.

Apple had previously announced that it would discontinue the service and now iCloud Drive is the go-to place for all your documents and data.

As the company explains, “iCloud Drive allows you to easily store, access, and share files with friends and family. Documents that you store in iCloud Drive stay up to date across all of your devices, and you can access them from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or PC.”

This change comes just a month before Apple kicks off WWDC 2022. While the company announced a handful of new features during the iOS 15 cycle, Apple could be readying even more iCloud news.

One thing users wouldn’t mind if Apple announces is a slightly better free plan since the company only offers 5GB of cloud storage without cost. In addition, there’s a giant gap between the 50GB, 200GB, and 1TB plans. Whether Apple could make it less expensive or offer more in-between options.

