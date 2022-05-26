Deals: Apple Watch Leather Link Bands $89, Twelve South 20% off Memorial Day sale, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, with official Apple Watch Leather Link Bands at new all-time lows leading the way. That’s alongside a collection of refurbished Philips Hue HomeKit gear from $16 and a Twelve South 20% off Memorial Day sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Leather Link Bands fall to new Amazon lows

Amazon currently offers the official Apple Watch Leather Link Band starting at $89 in a few colors and sizes. Down from $99 in either case, today’s offers are marking new all-time lows for the discounted offerings and some of the very first price cuts overall on these recent additions to the official Apple Watch band stable.

Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, these Apple Watch Leather Bands are certainly some of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp. Head below for more.

Philips Hue HomeKit refurbished sale from $16

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $16. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings, candle lights, and more.

That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lights to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Everything is down to the best prices of the year and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty. You’ll find all of our top picks right here.

Twelve South Memorial Day sale take 20% off sitewide

Just after seeing the folks at Satechi ring in the holiday weekend savings, Twelve South is now launching its own sitewide Memorial Day sale. This time around taking 20% off everything, shipping is free across the board and all of the savings will apply automatically at checkout. Twelve South makes some of our favorite gadgets to supplement your Mac, iPad, or iPhone setups and now you can score the best prices of the year across almost everything.

This is only the second sitewide sale of the year, and delivers the lowest prices we’ve seen in nearly 2 months. It’s hard to pick out just a single highlight, so we rounded up all of the best offers right here.

